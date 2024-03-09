SONAMARG– With an aim of promoting sports activities among the visually challenged youth a special cricket match was organised at Sonamarg by the members of RTI Movement and Koshish in association with J&K Blind Welfare Trust. The programme was facilitated by the SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan (SP), Snowland Hotel Sonamarg and Birla Open Minds School Pampore.

While speaking on the occasion SP Muzaffar Jan appreciated the initiative taken by members of RTI Movement and Koshish who have been handholding the members of J&K Blind Welfare Trust. He said that J&K Police would be happy to support such initiatives for persons with disabilities in future.

Chairman Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat was also present on the occasion and said that persons with disabilities suffer from mental depression and there was an urgent need to involve them in different recreational activities.

“Visually challenged youth playing cricket that too on snow seems unimaginable but we are making it happen and it is possible. We need to be optimistic and must handhold visually challenged persons and involve them into different activities so that they don’t get mental depression. Today’s cricket match and outing in Sonamarg is part of this programme,” said Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, who is also the Patron of J&K Blind Welfare Trust.

Chairman J&K Blind Welfare Trust Showkat Ahmad Lone and General Secretary Shafat Sofi thanked SDPO Kangan SP Muzaffar Jan, Chairman Birla Open Minds School Pampore G M Lone and Principal Dr. Mehnaz and management of Snowland Hotel for their support. SHO Sonamarg Zahoor Turk, social activist Mushtaq Ahmad Lone were also present on the occasion.

