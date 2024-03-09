Budgam- Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir Shahnawaz Bukhari in presence of Staff Officer to DGP Ajaz Ahmad Bhat and Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Budgam Mehnaz Chisti on Saturday inaugurated a new auto showroom during a grand opening held at Chadoora Batpora in district Budgam.

The speakers who addressed the participants voiced for electric mobility and appreciated the Government’s initiative for promoting electric mobility across the country and J&K in particular.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing the participants during the inaugural function Chairman DDC Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan congratulated the owner of the franchise Atul Auto Limited Mohammad Afzal Bhat who is also Chairman A 4 Group for starting the new venture. He urged him to be ethical in his new business so that local unemployed youth would get benefitted.

RTO Kashmir Shahnawaz Bukhari said that the new business unit would be beneficial for many unemployed youth who feel disillusioned due to unemployment. He said that in future Atul Auto must shift towards electric mobility as this is seen as the future of transport systems across the globe.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat , SSP – Staff Officer to DGP who was also present on the occasion said that three wheelers have revolutionised the transport system as these vehicles not only carry passengers or load but they are used to sell their products as well which acts as a mobile grocery or fruit shop.

Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, social activist and writer, appreciated Govt of India’s programme on electric mobility as lots of electric buses , autos and cars were being introduced in the market across India and in J&K as well.

Mir Mushtaq a noted Social Activist from Beerwah Budgam, Advocate Shakir Parray also spoke on the occasion.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS