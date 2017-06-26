 Skip to main content
  1. JK Policemen Asked to Avoid Eid Prayers in Public 
    Local News

    “You are advised to instruct the field and subordinate formations that they shall not offer Eid prayers in isolated or general mosques or eidgahs,” an advisory issued from Police Control Room said.

  1. DPS Encounter Ends, 2 Killed

    The troops later went from room to room in the school and found two bodies in one room, an officer said. “The bodies of the two militants have been spotted inside one room from where firing

  2. India soldiers patrolling near LoC

    Indo-Pak Troops Trade Fire Along LoC 

    Pakistan army began indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Naushera sector from 6.30 a.m., Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told reporters.

  1. Kashmiri women offering Eid prayers at Eidgah grounds of Srinagar- KO file Pix

    Kashmir to Celebrate Eid Today

    Special Eid al-Fitr prayers would be held at historic Eidgah in Srinagar at 10:00 am, Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid announced Saturday. Prior to Eid...

  2. Gulmarg has the world’s second highest operating cable car project with a cabin capacity of ferrying 600 people in one hour.

    7 Killed After Gondola Cabin Crashes in Gulmarg

    A Delhi family of four, including two children along with their local guide were in the cabin that came crashing down from a height of more than 30...

  3. Six killed in Pakistan blast

    Kashmiri Minor Booked for Hailing Pak Victory

    Mudasir is pursuing his post-graduation in Botany from Jiwaji University, Gwalior, and has gone home while waiting for the results of his final...

  4. Local residents look at burnt bodies after an oil tanker caught fire following an accident on a highway near the town of Ahmedpur East, some 670 kilometres from Islamabad on June 25, 2017 (AFP)

    Pakistan: 140 charred to death as oil tanker explodes

    The police personnel asked them to leave the place but they started collecting petrol. Suddenly the tanker exploded and within seconds the fire...

  5. Mirwaiz Umar

    'Celebrate Eid with Austerity'

    “Eid is a day of thanksgiving to almighty Allah for his blessings and mercy upon us. I pray to almighty that may this Eid bring us happiness peace...

Local

  1. Yatra: Mock drill conducted at Pahalgam to meet eventuality

  2. Cloud burst in a village close to Aharbal

  3. Army reconsidering Sahayak system, may induct civilians in peace stations

  4. Vohra is new IIC president

  5. Mehbooba greets people on Eid 

City

  1. MHA Secretary meets Governor

  2. Man found dead in flood channel

  3. Family of Injured Arrested Youth Protest

  4. Mehbooba Happy Srinagar in Smart Cities’ List

  5. D&FCO suspends 76 drug licenses in city

Regional

  1. Sitaram Yechury

  1. 'Democracy is being murdered now without declaration of emergency'

  3. Trump approves $2bn drone deal with India ahead of Modi meeting

  4. 34 killed in Pakistan's Parachinar twin blast

  5. Suicide attack in Pakistan kills 13

International

  1. Google Served Court Notice for Listing Modi Among ‘Top Ten Criminals'

  2. Israeli PM hails Modi's upcoming visit as 'very significant

  3. Saudi, Gulf states to celebrate Eid today

  4. Suicide bomber blows himself up as Saudis foil Grand Mosque plot

  5. World marks Quds Day with rallies

In Depth

Business

  1. Congress, NC Delegation Meet Pranab, Rahul

  2. GST registrations for e-commerce, new companies to begin on June 25

  3. Cabinet Secretary reviews progress of DBT rollout

  4. Govt to launch National Data Repository on June 28

Sports

  1. Kashmir’s Ishfaq passes AFC 'B' license coaching course

  2. I couldn’t have asked more from my team: Sarfraz

  3. India will have new coach before SL tour: BCCI President

  4. Pakistan's win against India was celebrated in Kashmir like never before

Tech & Health

  1. Cost of Mobile-Phones:How Their (Mis)Use Is Affecting Our Health & Social-Fabric 

  2. Mumbai doctors use nerves from foot to restore woman's vision

  3. Donated Blood in J&K Not Safe for Transfusion: DAK

  4. Scientists claim furniture gave woman fatal thyroid cancer

e-Replica

Editorial

  1. Tourists aren’t coming to Valley

  2. The GST and J&K

  3. Celebrating Pak cricket win in Kashmir

Observer Analysis

  1. The destroyed house where Sabzar ans his aide were killed on Saturday. Abid Bhat/ KO

  2. India’s Absence at OBOR Meet  Makes China Third Party to Kashmir:Analyst

  3. Why Kashmir-press and civil-society groups won’t take a position on Ummer-Parray’s killing?

Feature

  1. I still remember that EID….  Representational Pic

  2. How Pakistan is trying to rewrite the history of its Sufi shrines

  3. Significance Of Al-Quds Day

Opinion

  1. Image credit: Junaid's family mourns his death / Ravi Choudhary / HT

  2. Qatar is giving Saudi and the UAE a masterclass in international diplomacy

  3. If BJP wins 2019, will there be a 2024 election? 

Melange

Interview

  1. Telling both sides of the story: Dr Christopher Snedden

  2. Jinnah did not want Partition: Ayesha Jalal

  3. Saudi's Stopped Me From Writing on Kashmir

Review

  1. Witnessing Kashmir

  2. Breathtaking eyewitness account of the 1857 mutiny

  3. Arundhati Roy’s Return to the Form That Made Her Famous

Heads and Tails

  1. Charity in Nature - Animals are more altruistic

  2. What Is Killing Bees and What Does It Mean for Us?

  3. Why Lactose Free Ice Cream Is Good For You

Letters to Editor

  1. Genius has no gender

  2. What is the night of destiny?

  3. Angry farmers, distressed leaders

Observer TV

  1. Embedded thumbnail for Watch: Jehlum flowing close to danger mark noon time Thursday

    Watch: Jehlum flowing close to danger mark noon time Thursday

