File photo of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government has been working at an unprecedented speed and scale for the past decade and has a development roadmap ready for the next 25 years while the opposition parties only have “anger and abuses” and cannot offer any solutions.

Addressing the Republic Summit here, the prime minister said that in the past 75 days he laid the foundation or dedicated to the people projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore and has been taking the work of the government to the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have placed before you a report card of 75 days. But I am also carrying a roadmap for the next 25 years and every second is precious for me. Even in the time of elections, we are going to the public with the work we have done,” Modi said.

“But on the other side (opposition) there is anger, abuse and disappointment. They neither have any issue nor any solution. This is because these parties fought elections only on slogans for seven decades,” the prime minister said.

Listing out the development works carried out by his government, Modi said in the next decade, India will scale new heights which will be unimaginable and unprecedented.

“This is Modi’s guarantee,” the prime minister said,

“In the past decade, people have witnessed solutions and not slogans,” he said, adding that his government has worked to take responsibility for those who were considered weak for decades by previous dispensations.

“That is why I say — Modi stands with those who have no one,” the prime minister said.

He said the people of the country were witnessing and experiencing the speed and scale of the work of his government. “That is why they are saying ‘abki baar, phir ek baar’…” the prime minister said with the audience chiming in ‘Modi Sarkar’.

He blamed the previous governments for wasting the time of the nation and taking it in the “wrong direction”.

“In the decades after independence, much of India’s time was wasted in taking it in the wrong direction. Due to the focus on a single family, the country’s development became de-focused,” the prime minister said.

“To build a ‘Viksit Bharat’, we will have to recover the lost time. For this, we need to work at an unprecedented speed and scale, and you can witness this happening in the country,” Modi said.

The prime minister said this was the decade to accomplish India’s dreams through its own capabilities.

Before the next decade, the people will witness India becoming the third-largest economy and basic necessities like pucca houses, toilets, gas, electricity, water, and internet will be made available for everyone.

He stressed that the present decade will belong to infrastructure development such as expressways, high-speed trains and inland waterways.

“In this decade, India will get its first bullet train, its fully operational dedicated freight corridors and large cities will get connected through NaMo Bharat or Metro Rail networks. This decade will be dedicated to India’s high-speed connectivity, mobility and prosperity,” the prime minister said.

He said the world was passing through uncertain times and instability, which many experts believe was similar to that witnessed in the aftermath of the Second World War.

“Amid all this, the world sees India as a ray of confidence and as a strong democracy. India has proved that good politics can be done with good economics,” the prime minister said.

‘Let’s Create On India And Create For World’

Earlier Prime Minister Modi urged content creators on Friday to start a “create on India movement” and share stories on the country’s culture, heritage and traditions with the world.

“Let us create on India, create for the world,” the prime minister said after he presented the first-ever National Creators’ Awards at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in the “Green Champion” category, Keerthika Govindasamy in the “Best Storyteller” segment, singer Maithili Thakur got the “Cultural Ambassador of the Year” award, Gaurav Chaudhary bagged the honour in the “Best Creator in Tech” category and Kamiya Jani was felicitated as the “Favourite Travel Creator”.

“People ask me, what is the secret of my success? I do not give an answer to everyone…. Will a restaurant owner show you his kitchen? Iswar ki kripa hai, mai samay se pehle samay ko bhanp sakta hoon (By the god’s grace, I can sense what is coming). That is why I can say that these awards will have an important place in the future,” Modi said.

He hailed the content creators as the country’s digital ambassadors and said they are also brand ambassadors of “Vocal for Local”.

“Let us together start a create on India movement. Let us share stories related to India, India’s culture, India’s heritage and traditions with the whole world. Let us tell our stories to everyone. Let us create on India, create for the world,” Modi told the gathering after presenting the awards.

“Create such content that, along with you, the country gets more likes. We must engage with the global audience for it,” he said.

Asserting that the world’s curiosity towards India is increasing, the prime minister urged the content creators to develop work in UN languages, such as German, French, Spanish etc., to amplify their reach.

Noting that the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, he said, “I give you the guarantee that on the next Shivratri, probably it could be on some other date, it will be me who will preside over such a programme.”

With the audience chanting “abki bar 400 paar,” the prime minister said it is not Modi’s guarantee but that of 140 crore Indians.

He urged the content creators to create awareness among youngsters and first-time voters that polling is not carried out to declare winners and losers, but for people to become a part of the decision-making process that crafts the future of such a massive country.

He noted that even though many countries became prosperous in different ways, they eventually opted for democracy. “India has taken the resolve to become a developed nation by taking pride in 100 per cent democracy,” Modi said.

The prime minister recalled his recent interaction with billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates about artificial intelligence and informed the gathering about the cabinet’s approval for the India AI Mission.

Lauding youngsters and their talent, he touched upon the Semiconductor Mission and expressed confidence that India will lead the way, similar to the adoption of 5G technology.

The prime minister wished women on International Women’s Day and urged the creators to increasingly make “nari shakti” a part of their content.

Modi said the “collaboration of content and creativity grows engagement, collaboration of content and digital brings transformation, and collaboration of content with purpose shows impact”.

He urged the content creators to bring inspiration through their content and recalled that he had raised the issue of disrespect towards women from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Modi also requested them to forward the spirit of equality among parents while raising boys and girls.

The prime minister said the content creators should showcase the capabilities of “nari shakti” (women power) and gave ideas on depicting how a mother conducts her daily tasks and women from rural and tribal areas engage in economic activity.

“Content creation can help rectify wrong perceptions,” he said.

Modi also recommended creating content that highlights the negative effects of drugs on youngsters. “We must say drugs are not cool,” he added.

More than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 categories were received for the awards. Subsequently, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various categories. Finally, 23 winners, including three international creators, were selected.

Those awarded included Ranveer Allahbadia, who was named the “Disruptor of the Year”, Jaya Kishor who was given the award for “Best Creative for Social Change”, Lakshya Dabas who bagged the honour of the “Most Impactful Agri Creator”. The “Best International Creator Award” was won by Kiri Paul from Tanzania, Drew Hicks from the United States and Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany. Hicks received the award from Modi.

The “New India Champion” award was given to Abhi and Niyu, the “Heritage Fashion Icon Award” to Jahnvi Singh, the “Best Creative Creator” (female) award went to Shraddha and RJ Raunaq received the “Best Creative Creator” (male) award.

The award for “Best Creator in Food” went to Kabita’s Kitchen, Naman Deshmukh received the award in the “Best Creator in Education” category, Ankit Baiyanpuria was given the “Best Health and Fitness Creator” award, Nischay was given the “Gaming Creator” award, Aridaman was adjudged the “Best Micro Creator”, Piyush Purohit won the “Best Nano Creator” award and Aman Gupta, famous for his involvement in television programme “Shark Tank India”, was given the “Best Celebrity Creator” award. Pull Quote : “With the audience chanting “abki bar 400 paar,”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS