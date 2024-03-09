Srinagar- In a harrowing incident at Vijaypur railway station in Samba district, a catastrophic rail accident was narrowly averted. The ordeal unfolded when approximately 12 coaches of a train became disconnected while being attached to the engine, resulting in the derailment of three coaches.

There are concerning reports from the official quarters coming to the fore that the mishap highlights a concerning pattern of negligence within the Railway Department, reminiscent of recent incidents where trains operated without drivers due to lapses in protocol.

“While the gravity of the situation is undeniable, fortunately, no casualties were reported. The incident underscores a systemic issue within the Railway Department, where operational oversights pose significant risks to passenger safety. During the process of connecting the coaches to the engine, the failure to properly secure the compartments led to the detachment of several coaches, causing three to derail,” official said.

It was reported further that prompt action was taken by the station master, who immediately alerted authorities at Jammu and neighboring stations to the unfolding crisis. Concurrently, a Vande Bharat train en route from Jammu to Delhi was halted just behind the Vijaypur railway station, ensuring safety precautions were observed.

“The timely intervention prevented a potential disaster, as the Vande Bharat train was held for approximately fifteen minutes until the railway tracks were deemed safe for passage. Once the necessary precautions were taken and the tracks were inspected, the Vande Bharat train resumed its journey to Delhi,” railway sources privy to the development said.

