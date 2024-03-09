Srinagar- The first National Lok Adalat of the calendar year 2024 was held today throughout the J&K. As per the information received from different Legal Services Institutions of various districts of UT of J&K, out of total 1,52,551 cases taken up by 110 Benches in the day long National Lok Adalat at various courts across the UT of J&K, 1,43,406 cases were disposed of as settled and an amount of Rs. 51,62,62,618 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in Motor Accident Claims, civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery cases.

The adalat was held under the patronage of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority), Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authorities and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.

Justice Javed Iqbal Wani emphasized that matrimonial disputes among the parties have taken a shape of monster in the society and the parties should take maximum benefit of lokAdalats in resolving these disputes which is not only cost effective and affordable but also ensures quick and amicable settlement of disputes besides saving a family from disintegration.

During the Lok Adalat,Chief Justice inspected different benches and interacted with the Presiding officers, members of the benches, Advocates and litigants. A couple of matrimonial cases were settled on the spot with the intervention and advice of the Chief Justice.

In the afternoon, the Chief Justice alongwith Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, also visited District Court Complex Ganderbal to have first-hand information regarding the progress of Lok Adalat. During inspection of the Lok Adalat, the Chief Justice found that there were a couple of cases which could be settled amicably by the party who were adamant on their respective pleas.

The Chief Justice intervened and had an ice breaking interactive session with the parties due to which the said cases were amicably settled on the spot. While interacting with the Judicial officers, Lawyers and Litigants the Chief Justice highlighted the benefits of settlement of disputes through ADR Mechanisms.

Likewise, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh inaugurated National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Reasi in presence of Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Administrative Judge, District Reasi) and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority.

The 2nd National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

