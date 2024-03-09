Pattan- In a show of strength, Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan led by Agha Syed Hassan, organised a first major political rally in Sonawari in Bandipora district on Saturday.

Thousands of people attended the rally which had been earlier scheduled for 7th of March but was deferred as the dates coincided with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kashmir.

Agha Hassan, a former senior Hurriyat leader along with his sons Agha Mujtaba and Agha Muntazir was taken in a cavalcade to the venue by the enthusiastic workers of the religious party.

Addressing the gathering Agha Hassan sought government’s attention towards what he described as the underdeveloped and neglected Sonawari constituency which has a sizeable Shia population. Agha Hassan accused successive civilian governments which have ruled Kashmir in the past of only securing votes from the people of the area but neglecting them after every election.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Agha Mujtaba, the heir apparent of senior Agha.

Mujtaba, who is vice president of the Anjuman Sharie, said Sonawari has been deprived of all developmental activities by the successive regimes and urged the LG administration to focus on this Shia dominant area so that the people there also benefit from basic facilities.

