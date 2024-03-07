SRINAGAR- Kashmir’s star siblings, Baraar Sajad Qazi and Mannat Sajad Qazi, have made a significant impact in skiing. The pair recently participated in the National Alpine Skiing Championship held at Gulmarg, where they collectively secured four medals.

Baraar, competing in the J2 category, earned two silver medals in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events. Meanwhile, Mannat, the youngest skier in the C1 category, secured two bronze medals in the same events.

Mannat, a student at Mallinson Girls School in Srinagar, credited her brother for inspiring her to pursue skiing.

Baraar, with over a decade of skiing experience, expressed pride in his sister’s achievements and expressed optimism for their continued success.

The Qazi siblings garnered praise and recognition from fellow participants, officials, and dignitaries at the championship. (KNS).

