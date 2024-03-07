SRINAGAR– Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar won hearts when he invited J&K’s para-cricket captain Amir Hussain Lone and his family to the inauguration of ISPL. During the match Sachin was seen donning Amir’s cricket uniform that won millions of hearts across the globe.

Amir Hussain who hails from Bijbehara village in south Kashmir’s Anantnag met “Master Blaster” Sachin Tendulkar while the internationally acclaimed cricketer was on his Kashmir visit along with wife and daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin had called him his inspiration as he played cricket despite being a differently-abled cricketer. In a recent gesture for the player, Sachin also played a match with Amir.

Lone, who is a big fan of Virat Kohli, also paid a visit to the Gujarat Giants squad, a team owned by Adani Group in WPL 2024. He thanked the Adani Group for taking care of him during challenging times and inviting him to meet the GG cricketers.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS