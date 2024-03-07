SRINAGAR– Hosts J&K Police secured a gold medal in Canoeing 1000 meter event on Wednesday in the 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship 2024, being held at Back Lawn of SKICC Srinagar.

J&K Police team of Adil Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Imitiyaz Hussain, Moisar Ahmad Bhat and Imran Hussain raced the distance in 01:46:196 to take the award.

In single Canoeing event, J&K Police clinched silver as Mubashir Hussain clocked 02:05:936 in the race. The team won another silver medal in the two-player Canoeing race, with Adil Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat and Mubashir Hussain clinching the spot by clocking 02:02:548.

