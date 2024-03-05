File Photo

Srinagar- At least two people died in a road accident after a vehicle they were travelling fell into deep gorge near Battery Chashma along Jammu Srinagar national highway in Ramban district late on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the driver of ill-fated cab was failed to negotiate a sharp curve, and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge about 150 meters near Battery Chashma, Ramban, on NH-44 at 12:30 am.

He said soon after the accident police, civil QRT, and SDRF reached the accident spot and two occupants traveling in the said vehicle were retrieved and shifted to DH Ramban, where both were declared brought dead at hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Hakam Din, son of Abdul Rehman, aged about 25 years and Tariq Ahmed, son of Abdul Rashid, aged about 32 years, both residents of Village Dalwa, Sangaldan, Gool District Ramban.

“A case FIR No 48/224 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Ramban.” official added.

