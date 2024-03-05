Representational Photo

Srinagar- An Uttar Pradesh resident was charred to death as a massive overnight blaze ravaged through a shopping complex and a hotel at Batergam in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a shopping complex comprising several shops and a hotel were caught in a massive blaze during the intervening Monday and Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the incident, a tailor from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Firoz Ahmed, was stuck inside and by the time the fire was controlled the person was tragically charred to death,” the sources said.

Confirming the death of the non-local in the incident, a police official said that a team has already been on the spot to collect necessary details regarding the incident.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS