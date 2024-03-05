

Srinagar- Approving a proposal of the Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, has extended Jammu and Kashmir deputation of three Indian Administrative Services’ officers by one year each.

Among the officers who by the effect of the order are getting the extension include, Basharat Qayoom, Akshay Labroo and Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan.

While Basharat Qayoom gets the extension from Jharkhand cadre, Akshay Labroo is getting the extension from Tripura cadre and Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan gets the extension from Rajasthan cadre.

