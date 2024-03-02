Representational Photo

Srinagar- An 18-year-old boy died, while four others have admitted to a hospital following suffocation during sleep inside a room in Dedha area of Gool in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, official said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the teenager suffocated to death due to smoke emitting from a generator in the room.



He said that four others have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment. “They were at a wedding ceremony when the incident happened,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Tariq of Dedha.

