Representational Photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Saturday issued a medium-danger level avalanche warning for multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Avalanche with Medium Danger Level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Resai, Anantnag and Kulgam districts in next 24 hours,” reads an advisory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further avalanche with higher danger level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Kupwars, Ganderbal, Bandioora and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders,” the advisory reads.

In case of any help, the authority can be reached at 112.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS