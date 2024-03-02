Representational Photo

Jammu- A 40-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, an official said on Saturday.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, who was run over by the Shalimar Express in Vijaypur area late Friday night, an official of the government railway police said.

He said that the body of the deceased was found on the railway track and later shifted to the district hospital in Samba for post-mortem and identification.

