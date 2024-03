J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reiterated the commitment of the UT administration to provide a vibrant environment for the growth of the industrial sector in Jammu Kashmir. Sinha was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the industrial unit of Bloomtex Industries Private Limited.

The LG congratulated Bloomtex Industries for starting the production within one year.

“Progressive reforms for ease of doing business, revolutionary new industrial development scheme, transparent land allotment policy, best Incentives, Return On Investment (ROI), affordable electricity for units and low crime rate have made J&K the preferred destination for the investors,” he said.

The LG further added that the compliance burden has been reduced to facilitate the ease of doing business.

Today we can fulfil the 70% land need of the industries. Earlier, availability of land was an issue, but now we are making dedicated efforts to reduce the land deficit.

Sinha highlighted the investments received in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the industrial sector. More than Rs 90,000 cr investment proposals were received in the last few years and Rs 14,000 cr worth investments are being implemented on the ground.

The LG also highlighted the growth journey of J&K Bank.

Directors and office bearers of Bloomtex Industries Private Limited and industrialists from different parts of the country were present.

