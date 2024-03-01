File Photo Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI File Photo

Arambagh- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government’s intention has been proved to be right as 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty in the last 10 years.

After inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore from West Bengal’s Arambagh in Hooghly district, he said the poor, farmers, women and the youth are the priorities of the country.

Modi said that in the last 10 years, 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty.

“This shows that our government’s direction, policies and decisions are correct and the main reason for that is that our intention is right,” he said.

“We have always taken steps aiming at welfare of the poor, the result of which the world is watching today,” he said.

Stating that India in the 21st century is marching ahead at a fast pace, the prime minister said, “We have all taken up the goal to make India a developed country by 2047.”

Modi said that India has shown the world how development can be done in an environment-friendly manner.

He said that the Haldia-Barauni crude oil pipeline is an example of this, which will access three refineries through the four states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

“It will save cost and will reduce environment-related concerns also,” he said.

The prime minister inaugurated Indian Oil’s 518-km Haldia-Barauni crude oil pipeline developed at a cost of about Rs 2,790 crore.

He dedicated to the nation projects worth about Rs 2,680 crore for expanding rail transport facilities in the region.

The projects include the third rail line connecting Jhargram- Salgajhari (90 kms), doubling of Sondalia-Champapukur rail line (24 kms) and doubling of Dankuni-Bhattanagar-Baltikuri rail line (9 kms).

“Our effort is to make development of the railway in West Bengal take place like it is happening in other parts of India,” Modi said. Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects for strengthening infrastructure at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata worth about Rs 1000 crore.

He also inaugurated Indian Oil’s LPG bottling plant with a capacity of 120 TMTPA at Vidyasagar Industrial Park, Kharagpur, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore.

Inaugurating three projects related to wastewater treatment and sewerage in West Bengal, the prime minister said that these will benefit lakhs of residents of Howrah, Baranagar and Kamarhati on both banks of River Hooghly.

These projects, developed at a cost of about Rs 600 crore, have been funded by the World Bank, according to a government release.

Modi said that if an infrastructure project is started in a state, it opens up several avenues for the development of people there.

Stating that the Centre has provided a budget of Rs 13,000 crore this year for the development of railway infrastructure in West Bengal, he said that this is over three times more than what used to be provided to the state prior to 2014.

“In the last 10 years, several projects which remained stopped for many years were completed in West Bengal,” he said.

The prime minister said that more than 3,000 km-length of railway tracks have been electrified in the last 10 years in the state.

He said that nearly 100 railway stations in West Bengal are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station project.

He said that in the last one decade, more than 150 new train services began in the state, adding that five new Vande Bharat trains are giving the people of West Bengal a new experience of train travel.

“I believe that with the association of the people of West Bengal, we will also achieve the goal of a developed India,” he said.

