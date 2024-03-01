File photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday granted 3-day special leave to Jammu based migrant and PM Package employees working in Kashmir in view of Mahashivratri.

According to an order, the special casual leave will be granted to the employees on 7, 9 and 11 of this month.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of three days Special Casual Leave on 7th, 9th and 11th March in favour of Jammu based Migrant and PM Package employees working Kashmir Valley, who desire to celebrate ‘Mahashivratri’ with their families at Jammu,” reads the order.

