Srinagar- An elderly man was killed after being hit by a security forces’ vehicle in Gulshan Chowk area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported the man was hit by the vehicle today morning near Gulshan Chowk, resulting in his on spot death.

He said that the body was shifted to district hospital Bandipora for medico-legal formalities.

The victim has been identified as Habibullah Shergojri son of Rajab Gojri of Bandipora’s Quil Muqam village.

