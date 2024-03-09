Srinagar- Police and paramilitary CRPF on Saturday recovered rusted explosives including a few grenades and bullets in Rajouri district.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that the rusted explosives were recovered from a riverlet in Darhal Chokian area of Rajouri following an information. Later a Police party from police station Drahal and CRPF rusthed to spot and recovered the explosives.
