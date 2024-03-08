By Sheikh Khalid Jehangir



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, his first since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

This monumental event marked a departure from traditional political protocols as PM Modi chose to directly engage with the people of Kashmir, bypassing political brokers. The rally was not just a demonstration of political prowess but also a testament to the evolving relationship between New Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Standing before thousands gathered at the BakshiStadium, Prime Minister Modi exuded confidence and optimism, expressing his happiness over the positive reception he has received from the Kashmiri people since the transformative decision to revoke Article 370. His decision to interact directly with the people of Kashmir symbolized a departure from the conventional political approach, emphasizing a more grassroots connection with the populace.

One of the key highlights of PM Modi’s address was his acknowledgment of the progress witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. He spoke passionately about the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Central Government aimed at fostering growth and prosperity in the region.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government’s efforts were not merely focused on infrastructural development but also on holistic growth, encompassing education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

By engaging directly with the people, Prime Minister Modi sought to bridge the gap between the Central Government and the residents of the region, fostering a sense of trust and confidence in the administration’s intentions.

Throughout his address, Prime Minister Modireiterated his commitment to the welfare and progress of the Kashmiri people, emphasizing that their aspirations and concerns were at the forefront of the government’s agenda.

He reassured the people that the government was dedicated to ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, irrespective of any external influences or vested interests.

The rally at Bakshi Stadium served as a platform for Prime Minister Modi to reaffirm the government’s resolve in upholding the principles of democracy and inclusivity in Kashmir. By directly engaging with the people, he instilled a sense of confidence in the government’s vision for the region’s future.

Moreover, PM Modi’s address resonated with the sentiments of the Kashmiri people, many of whom expressed their appreciation for his efforts to reach out to them directly. His words struck a chord with the participants, evoking a sense of hope and optimism for a better future.

After 2014, when Modi took over as the Prime Minister of the country, he has left no stone unturned to return the love given to him by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister has ensured J&K gets everything which it remained deprived of for the 70 long years.

Pertinently, during his recent visit to Jammu, PM Modi Inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 3200 crore and in Srinagar he inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 6400 crore.

There was a time when developmental schemes were implemented in the rest of the country but not in J&K but during PM Modi’s tenure time has taken a new turn. During his Srinagar visit PM Modi inaugurated schemes for the rest of the country from Kashmir. During the past five years one thing has proven beyond doubt that the Article 370 always benefited a few selected politicians and families and not the common people. After the revocation of Article 370, peoples’ dreams are getting fulfilled and new opportunities are knocking on their doors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Srinagar rally served as a gesture of unity and solidarity, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and communities under the banner of development and progress. It showcased the resilience and spirit of the Kashmiri people, who despite facing numerous challenges, remained steadfast in their commitment to building a brighter tomorrow.

PM Modi’s rally marked a significant milestone in the journey towards peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

His decision to address the rally without political intermediaries and to interact directly with the people underscored a new era of governance characterized by transparency, inclusivity, and grassroots engagement.

As the region continues on its path towards progress, PM Modi’s vision and leadership is undoubtedly playing a pivotal role in shaping its future trajectory.

The Prime Minister during his speech reiterated ‘Modiki guarantee’ and assured the people that he is committed to ensure that Dharti Ka Swarg prosperous and flourishes in days to come.

Views expressed in the article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The writer is an Author, member of BJP . He at present is a governing council member of International Centre for Peace Studies ( ICPS ). The article is available also at sheikhkhalid.com

