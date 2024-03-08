KO File Photo By Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Devotees across different parts of the valley came together to observe Maha Shivaratri (called Hearath locally) with fervor and devotion, marking the auspicious occasion with rituals and prayers.

On the occasion, the Shankaracharya Temple, a prominent temple in Srinagar city, was adorned with colorful lights and echoed with the chanting of hymns as devotees gathered to pay homage to lord Shiva.

Amidst the serene ambience of the temple, devotees offered flowers and fruits and asked for a blessing from lord Shiva. The atmosphere resonated with spiritual energy as devotees immersed themselves in prayer.

A devotee expressed joy and gratitude for being able to participate in the sacred festivities. “Maha Shivaratri is a time for introspection and spiritual rejuvenation. Being here at the Shankaracharya Temple fills her heart with peace and tranquility,” she expressed.

Another devotee, Rakesh Kumar, said, “The auspicious day transcends religious boundaries and brings people together in reverence for Lord Shiva. It is a reminder of the importance of faith and spirituality in our lives.”

Maha Shivratri was also celebrated in many parts of Kashmir Valley.

