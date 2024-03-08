File Photo

By Monika Dogra

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Let us inspire inclusion,” was thoughtfully selected to acknowledge the insufficient progress made in empowering women.

ADVERTISEMENT

This theme invites us to reflect on its antithesis, “exclusion,” highlighting a candid recognition that despite ongoing discussions advocating for women’s participation in societal issues, their rightful place and acknowledgment have yet to be fully realized. By examining the theme through the lens of exclusion, it underscores a critical understanding that mere conversations without substantive action have left women undervalued and marginalized in various aspects of society.

Globally, women face exclusion in various forms, impacting their economic, political, and social rights. For example, the gender pay gap is a pervasive issue, with women earning significantly less than men for the same work across many countries. This economic exclusion limits women’s financial independence and contributes to broader societal inequality.

Moreover, women are underrepresented in leadership roles within governments and corporations worldwide, denying them a voice in crucial decision-making processes that shape societies and economies. Culturally ingrained norms and stereotypes frequently define the roles and opportunities available to women, resulting in their exclusion from various professions considered inappropriate for their gender.

In India, “exclusion” manifests in both overt and subtle ways, deeply rooted in patriarchal traditions and societal norms. Female foeticide and infanticide, though illegal, point to a societal preference for male children, illustrating an extreme form of gender-based exclusion from the very right to life.

India’s unique stance on banning sex determination of the foetus underscores a deep-rooted societal challenge: the persistent undervaluation of female lives, fearing that the knowledge of a female foetus might lead some parents to opt for termination before birth.

This law, aimed at preventing sex-selective abortions, highlights the grave extent of gender-based discrimination, revealing a societal mindset that still does not fully welcome the arrival of a female child. It serves as a stark reminder of the systemic biases and cultural norms that perpetuate the exclusion and marginalization of women from the earliest stages of life.

Women’s access to education and healthcare in India is also compromised, particularly in rural areas, where traditional roles often prioritize men’s needs and opportunities over women’s.

In the workforce, while there are notable exceptions, women generally have lower participation rates, are concentrated in lower-paying jobs, and face significant hurdles in climbing professional ladders. Furthermore, the challenge of balancing work and household responsibilities, often with little support, limits their career advancements.

These examples highlight the broader issue of exclusion, which serves as a significant barrier to achieving gender equality. By focusing on exclusion, it becomes clear that efforts to inspire inclusion must address these deep-seated inequalities and systemic biases, requiring a concerted and multi-faceted approach from governments, societies, and individuals alike.

Child marriage, a deeply entrenched practice in rural India, represents a critical aspect of gender-based exclusion, often going unreported due to cultural norms, poverty, and lack of education. This practice not only violates the rights of girls but also perpetuates cycles of exclusion from educational opportunities, economic empowerment, and the ability to make autonomous life decisions.

As per a 2023 UNICEF report, India has undoubtedly achieved notable strides in curbing child marriage, yet it still hosts the highest number of child brides globally. India is the home for one-third of the world’s child brides, encompassing girls under the age of 18 who are currently married and women of various ages who were married during their childhood. Nearly one in four young women in India (23 per cent) were married or in union before their 18th birthday.

India is also facing a critical issue with a high incidence of rapes reported nationwide. In 2021, data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed an alarming rate of 86 rapes daily, translating to nearly 46 offences against women each hour.

This statistic underlines the widespread problem of gender-based violence in the country, emphasizing the immediate need for actions to enhance women’s safety and rights. The frequency of these crimes poses a significant challenge for both law enforcement and society to combat violence against women effectively, ensure justice for victims, and cultivate an environment of respect and equality.

Gender discrimination, according to the “India Discrimination Report 2022” released by Oxfam, highlights the diminished presence of women in India’s labour force and is primarily attributed to gender discrimination in wages and employment opportunities.

These examples underscore the challenges of exclusion in the pursuit of a society where both men and women are treated with equal respect and without discrimination. This context makes the call to “Inspire Inclusion” even more critical in advancing towards the goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which has been unanimously agreed upon by all UN member states.

India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has launched several initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment, collectively known as “8 Years 8 Schemes.” These include the ruling against Triple Talaq, improving legal recourse for Muslim women; the Ujjwala scheme, providing over 9 crore free LPG connections to poor women; the Nirbhaya Scheme for women’s safety with enhanced budget for fast-track courts; Beti Bachao Beti Padhao to improve the sex ratio and support girl child education; PM Awaas Yojana, approving millions of homes with priority to women; Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts, offering high-interest savings for girls’ futures; the Ladli Scheme for financial assistance at the birth of daughters; and opening Sainik Schools to girls, promoting their role in the Army.

These initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to instilling gender equality and enhancing women’s participation and security across societal facets.

Introduced by the Modi government in 2023, the Women’s Reservation Bill represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of empowering women in India, perfectly aligning with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, “Let’s Inspire Inclusion.”

This legislation underpins the celebration of International Women’s Day, aiming to ensure women’s significant and equitable participation in the political fabric of the nation. By proposing to reserve a substantial percentage of seats in Parliament and state legislative assemblies for women, the bill seeks to dismantle the barriers to women’s full participation in governance, thereby establishing a more inclusive and balanced representation.

The Bill is poised to trigger a trickle-down effect that promises to permeate various societal spheres, addressing the shortcomings highlighted earlier, such as gender-based violence, discrimination, and the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles.

By securing a fixed percentage of legislative seats for women, this bill not only empowers women to have a direct impact on policy-making but also sets a precedent for gender equality that is expected to extend into the workplace, education, and beyond.

As more women take on leadership roles within the government, it’s anticipated that there will be a stronger emphasis on policies that address the unique challenges faced by women, thereby gradually eradicating gender disparities.

As we wrap up our celebration of International Women’s Day, the theme “Let’s Inspire Inclusion” serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to cultivate an environment where women from all walks of life feel valued, respected, and empowered.

As we move forward, let us carry the spirit of inclusion in our actions and interactions, ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to thrive, contribute, and lead. The celebration of International Women’s Day is not just a moment to acknowledge the achievements of women but also a call to action for all individuals and communities to work together towards a more equitable and inclusive world.

Views expressed in the article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

Monika Dogra, an academic officer at SCERT, Jammu, can be reached at [email protected]

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS