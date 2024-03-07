KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his desire to promote destination weddings within India during a rally in Srinagar. He encouraged people to choose Indian locations like Jammu and Kashmir for their weddings instead of spending money abroad.

The PM said that his next mission is “Wed in India”.

“People should host weddings in India…If people feel like coming to J&K and hosting weddings…do their booking here, stay here for three days and spend lavishly here so that people of Jammu and Kashmir also get their livelihood,” PM Modi said.

“The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all the records,” he added.

