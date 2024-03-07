Representational Photo

Rajouri/Jammu- An Army porter was killed in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in the evening in Makri village of Nowshera sector, they said, adding that the body of Rajesh Kumar has been retrieved from the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar was a resident of Saryah village near the LoC in Nowshera and was working as an Army porter, the officials said.

Police said the exact nature of the explosion was yet to be ascertained but it is suspected to be an anti-personnel landmine.

Further legal proceedings are on, they added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS