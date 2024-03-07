Srinagar– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Srinagar to participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme during which he would unveil multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore, and address a public meeting, officials said.

This is the PM’s first visit to the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime minister landed at the Srinagar airport here and then flew to Badamibagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army’s 15 or Chinar Corps, the officials said.

They said at the Badamibagh Cantonment, Modi would lay a wreath at the War Memorial and pay tributes to the fallen soldiers. The Prime Minister would then drive to Bakshi Stadium — the venue of the PM’s event — via Gupkar and Zero Bridge in a cavalcade, they said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS