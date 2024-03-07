File Photo Of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while crediting the Prime Minister Narendra for establishing permanent peace in Kashmir after many decades Thursday stated that once plagued by separatism and terrorism, Kashmir is now an abode of peace again with people wearing smiles on their faces.

Addressing the massive gathering at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, in presence of Prime Minister Modi, LG Sinha said that gone are the days when Kashmir was known for separatism, terrorism, and bloodshed. “It was only possible because of the personal efforts of PM Modi that Kashmir was turned into an abode of peace as it was known for being the land of Sufis and Reshis,” LG Sinha thundered from the stage.

He said that in the past five years, J&K has witnessed a huge transformation. “No innocent life is going to waste on the streets. Nobody’s eyes are snatched by pellets. Street protests are over forever,” LG Sinha said as per KNO.

He said that tricolour flying high at Clock Tower Lal Chowk signifies the change and reminds everyone of the Kashmir of yesteryears. “Bloodshed is a history and peace has taken a front seat with every citizen of Kashmir wearing a smile on their faces,” the LG said.

He said Kashmiri people have a great love and respect for PM Modi as evident today as the Bakshi Stadium where there is total capacity for 35000 people and 25000 chairs is fully jam-packed. “People are standing as there is no place to sit. This is the love of Kashmir for PM Modi. Had there been a ground for two lakh people, that too would have been overcrowded today,” the LG said.

He said that Indoor Stadium is also full and at SKICC, the hall is full as well while 10,000 people are waiting to listen to PM Modi on the big screen.

LG Sinha said that PM Modi has always stayed in touch with the people of Kashmir through ‘Man ki Baat’. “PM Modi has praised Kashmir’s famous Lotus Stem (Nadru), Pashmina and Saffron besides various other things in his speeches and programs,” he said.

While hailing PM Modi for his keen interest in developing Kashmir, LG Sinha said that today pedestrian markets in Srinagar resemble those of Europe. “This all was possible because of you (PM Modi),” the LG said, adding that “new markets have provided great livelihood opportunities to shopkeepers and youth.”

He said that till 2022, there was no concept of nightlife and multiplex cinemas. “Today, youth spent time on Jehlum front and tourists enjoyed cinemas and night life across Srinagar. This change wasn’t possible without your support (PM Modi),” LG Sinha said. He named various developmental projects to be completed by 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS in PMO Dr Jitendera Singh said that the flooded Bakshi Stadium reflects the people’s love for PM Modi. “This huge crowd has been desperately waiting for you to listen to your speech,” he said, adding that “Today, J&K is changed and I-Pads and Laptops have replaced stones and guns. Fingers that were once drenched in blood are now weaving Pashmina.”

