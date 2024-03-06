As prime minister Narendra Modi embarks on his first visit to Kashmir today following the repeal of Article 370, the political landscape is abuzz with anticipation. The visit promises to be a significant milestone, marked by the unveiling of multiple developmental projects aimed at fostering economic growth, particularly in the agri-economy, and enhancing tourism infrastructure in the Union Territory.

A focal point of the Prime Minister’s itinerary is the “Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir” program at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium. Here, the PM is set to inaugurate initiatives amounting to nearly Rs 5,000 crore, specifically designed to bolster the agri-economy. The “Holistic Agriculture Development Programme” (HADP) is poised to be a game-changer, encompassing horticulture, agriculture, and livestock husbandry. The comprehensive initiative is expected to provide training to approximately 2.5 lakh farmers, establish 2,000 farmers’ service centers, and create robust value chains for the welfare of the farming community.

The PM will also launch nationwide projects in the tourism sector, exceeding Rs 1,400 crore. Under the “Swadesh Darshan” and “PRASHAD” schemes, he will unveil projects like the integrated development of the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. This aligns with his vision to elevate the overall experience for tourists and pilgrims visiting key pilgrimage and tourism sites across the country.

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness a series of development projects, it is essential to recognize the transformative impact of these endeavors on the lives of its residents. The concerted efforts to address various facets of development – be it religious, tourism, employment, or agriculture – reflect a comprehensive and inclusive approach that aims to uplift the region and its people.

The reverberations of the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which led to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, are still felt. The visit, therefore, assumes great political significance, with the Lok Sabha elections looming and opposition parties seeking clarity on the prospects of Assembly polls in the region. Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since 2018, and the call for a return to democratic governance has been gaining momentum.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit provides a platform to address these concerns and underline the government’s vision for the political future of Jammu and Kashmir. The region has undergone significant constitutional changes, and the time is ripe for a renewed commitment to democratic governance.

