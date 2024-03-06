Srinagar- Apni Party in Srinagar received a boost after several youth leaders, some belonging to influential families of the city, joined the party.

These youth leaders joined the party at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Wednesday. Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari and former mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu welcomed these prominent political and social leaders from Srinagar’s Zadibal constituency.



The new entrants included Hakim Shoaib Sajad, Tabish Pathan, and Hakim Burhan, who joined the party along with their supporters. The party president and other leaders gave a warm welcome to the new entrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Altaf Bukhari reiterated the party’s agenda and said, “Post August 2019, when the entire Jammu and Kashmir was in chaos and extreme uncertainty, and people were apprehensive that there could be demographic change and this region would even lose its identity, we established Apni Party to stand by our people. It was a conscious and well-thought-out decision by all of us. We are committed and dedicated to protecting the rights of the people.”

Taking a dig at the traditional political parties, the Apni Party President said, “Until just a few years ago, traditional political parties and their leaders would talk in a different tune and tenor, leading people to unachievable goals through emotional sloganeering. But, just a few years down the line, they say what we decided while launching the Apni Party.”

Reaffirming his conviction, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “In 1947, the then leadership had a choice to accede with either India or Pakistan. They decided to be with India. That day, J&K was destined to be a part and parcel of the country, and it will remain so forever.”

Read Also Jama’at Leader Talat Majid Joins Apni Party

Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Azim Mattu assured the new entrants that Apni Party would provide them ample opportunities to serve the people in their respective areas and work for the overall well-being of the masses in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Junaid Azim Mattu, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included the party’s General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Chief Spokesperson and State Secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Provincial President for the party’s Youth Wing Khalid Rathore, Provincial President of Youth Wing Imran Bhat, party In charge for Zadibal Constituency Mastrat Zaildar, and others.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS