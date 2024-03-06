Wular Lake – File Photo

Srinagar- Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to adopt at least 30 villages around the Asia’s second largest Wular Lake in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district for solid waste management.

An official from the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) told Kashmir Observer that the department has as of now adopted three villages out of 30 on the pilot bases for the solid waste management.

The three villages are Saderkoot payeen and Garoora. The authorities are considering the addition of another village.

Project Coordinator, WUCMA, Owais Farooq Mir said that the idea is to arrest all the solid waste that goes into Wular.

“We will implement the model in three villages and if it becomes successful, we will replicate it in other villages as well,” Mir said.

Notably, all solid waste carried by the Jhelum River flows directly into Wular Lake. In addition to the waste from the Jhelum, the refuse from 30 villages located around the Lake also finds its way into it, contributing to water pollution.

Mir said that it will be a ‘full proof model’ that includes—collection, segregation and the proper disposal of solid waste, according to ecological requirements.

He said they are trying to rope-in some Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs) who have expertise in solid waste management.

“Infact we had a meeting with SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) foundation and we sought a proposal that will be discussed with other stakeholders,” he added.

Mir added that they will tie-up with any entrepreneur for the waste recycling.

In 2022, the union territory government sanctioned a Solid Waste Management (SWM) plant at a cost of Rs 6.00 crores to Bandipora district.

The authorities have started a massive dewedding process in the lake and the work is executed by the irrigation and flood control department.

The government is also constructing an eco- friendly walkway to boost the ecotourism potential of the lake. The walkway has a length of 2.5 Km which will be completed by December 2024. The work is being executed by the R & B department of Jammu and Kashmir.

The official revealed that the project includes a tiled pathway, a cycle track, green recreational areas, and two parking lots, all at a designated cost of Rs. 18.76 crore. The walkway, once completed, will offer stunning views of the Wular Lake.

Mir said that the government is keen to boost tourism in the area to enhance tourism in the region, with a particular emphasis on generating livelihood opportunities for the residents.

In 2022, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh directed the government to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) regarding the latest position of lake conservation manners taken by said Authority to conserve the lake.

In response to the submission, the government submitted the latest progress with regards to encroachment status and lake conservation and management action programme.

They informed the court that all efforts are made to retrieve the balance encroachments from Lake in which officials of Revenue, Forest & WUCMA departments are working with synergy to remove encroachments from the lake.

They said that the water holding capacity through the Wular Action Plan of Lake is likely to be completed in 2022–23 at a cost of Rs. 200 Crore.

An official from the WUCMA said that the project is still going on and all the work will be completed in the coming years.

