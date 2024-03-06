FCIK Logo

Srinagar- Ahead of Prime Minister’s visit to Kashmir, the Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has called for his attention to the ailing industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir, appealing for a revival through a proposed triple-therapy method, along with additional measures. This approach encompasses earmarking 25% funds from the Central Industrial Scheme for existing industries, substantial procurement of identified industrial goods from local enterprises under the Public Procurement Policy, and the establishment of a structured mechanism to facilitate hassle-free credit flow and banking services for MSMEs.

While hailing the vision of PM Modi for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir with his approval for an incentive scheme of 28400 Crores in 2021, the apex chamber said that booking of expenditure under the scheme would take place only after setting up of new enterprises on ground which was likely to take some time owing infrastructural constraints though the UT government was putting in hard efforts for the same.

FCIK has solicited approval of Hon’ble Prime Minister for earmarking 25% of CIDS-2021 for around 40000 existing industrial units towards their revival, rehabilitation, diversification, expansion, scaling up, modernization and upgradation. The sum earmarked could be utilized for incentives provided under the CIS besides funding the incentives provided under UT government schemes and policies including those of revival of sick units, turnover incentive, GST reimbursement etc.

The FCIK expressed confidence that upon their rejuvenation, the existing units had the potential to bounce back with renewed vigor and energy to contribute in the economic development and employment generation of J&K in consonance with the vision and efforts of Hon’ble Prime Minister.

“The new initiative would pave way for optimum capacity utilization of the existing units which doesn’t surpass even the break-even point presently” stated FCIK.

Shakeel Qalandar, former President of FCIK, expressed that it has been their stance for decades that the government should compensate for business interruptions in units. “In the case of shutdowns and curfews, we need to place the responsibility on the government as it has failed to protect the business industry from such occurrences. Why hasn’t this been addressed in recent years? What has changed? It is the will of the government that is keeping the businesses open and there aren’t shutdowns anymore. It also seems to reflect the government’s will to keep businesses operational and prevent closure,” Qalandar said.

While flagging the issue of marketing, FCIK has sought intervention of Prime Minister for his directions to reserve substantial portion of industrial goods being procured by the UT/ Central government departments/ PSUs for local manufacturers and processors. FCIK invited the attention of Prime Minister that most of the local manufacturers and processors had been rendered workless after the UT government directed its subordinate departments and Public Sector Undertakings for making their purchases through GeM portal where the local units were unable to compete with their counterparts from industrially advanced states for many reasons. FCIK has also advocated encouragement and incentives for the units that sought to meet demand outside the region.

Kashmir Fruit Growers Pen Open Letter To PM

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Kashmir, the valley’s fruit growers on Wednesday urged him to consider implementing the market intervention and crop insurance schemes.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, said they warmly welcome PM Modi to Srinagar and hope that steps will be taken for the welfare of the horticulture sector.

The fruit growers’ union in an open letter to PM Modi demanded subsidies on insecticides, pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers, as well as the availability of high-density plant material.

“The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, which serves as an umbrella body for all Fruit Growers Associations of the Valley, warmly welcomes your visit to the Kashmir Valley on 07-03-2024, with expectations that you will take all necessary measures for the promotion of the Horticulture Industry in J&K (UT),” reads the letter.

The pressing issues for consideration in the interest of the Horticulture Sector of J&K (UT) include the introduction of a Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for “Grade C” Apple and Fallen/Ghiran, and the implementation of the Crop Insurance Scheme.

Basheer said there is a large proportion of C-grade apples, which makes it difficult for growers to sell them. So, there is a need for the Market Intervention Scheme(MIS), he said.

“The Market Intervention Scheme by the Union government played an important role in procuring inferior quality C-grade apples in the valley since 2017 when the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) first launched the scheme,” he said, adding that there is a dire need for the implementation of a crop insurance scheme due to annual crop damage caused by hailstorms and other adverse weather conditions.

The growers’ and dealers’ union also highlighted the burden of an 18% GST on insecticides, pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers and cardboard materials, saying this raises the production cost of fresh fruits. They requested a reduction in the GST rate on these items to alleviate the financial strain on the horticulture industry.

They also called for the treatment of Tree Spray Oil as an agricultural product, consideration for the establishment of a separate Horticulture Estate similar to Industrial Estates in J&K (UT), and the provision of funds in the Central/State Budget Estimates for the establishment of CA/cold stores, canning factories, juice plants and other allied facilities for the benefit of valley-based fruit growers and dealers.

The union also sought subsidies on insecticides, pesticides, fungicides, fertilizers, cardboard cartons, plastic trays, baskets, waste papers and the availability of high-density plant material for the rejuvenation of fruit orchards.

