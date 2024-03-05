Representational Photo

By Rameez Rasool

Addiction, recognized as a disease impacting both brain function and behaviour, is a formidable challenge for individuals and society at large. Its grip is relentless, compelling individuals to continue substance use despite severe consequences. The importance of seeking treatment for drug addiction, also termed substance use disorder, cannot be overstated, as early intervention significantly increases the likelihood of mitigating its devastating effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drug addiction is a pressing concern in today’s developing world, posing a significant threat to the well-being of our youth. This global issue arises from the excessive and recurrent use of drugs, which undermines fundamental life values and robs existence of its meaning. Despite widespread awareness efforts, many, particularly the younger generation, succumb to the allure of harmful substances, resulting in dire consequences for themselves and society as a whole. Alarmingly, statistics show a staggering number of arrests related to drug offenses every 17 seconds, reflecting the pervasive nature of this problem. In regions like Jammu and Kashmir, specific drugs such as tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, and opiates are particularly prevalent, leading to devastating societal impacts. The situation in Kashmir, once known for its spiritual heritage, has deteriorated, with drug abuse increasingly becoming a norm. Tragically, incidents of violence within families, fuelled by drug addiction, are on the rise, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Government data indicates that a vast majority of drug abusers fall within the age range of 17 to 35, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention. Recent studies reveal that Kashmir has surpassed other states in terms of drug abuse cases, ranking second in the country. Unemployment, strained familial relationships, and peer influence are identified as primary contributors to drug addiction, necessitating comprehensive efforts from both governmental and non-governmental entities. Initiatives like the NashaMukht Bharat Abhiyan aim to raise awareness and provide support to those affected by drug addiction. Collaborative efforts involving educational institutions, parents, and community organizations are essential in creating a drug-free society.

Substance abuse can lead to various health problems, including liver damage, cardiovascular issues, respiratory problems, neurological damage, and an increased risk of infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS and hepatitis.

It is also strongly linked to mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, psychosis, and personality disorders. It can exacerbate existing mental health conditions and increase the risk of developing new ones.

Additionally, Substance abuse can strain relationships with family, friends, and colleagues. It can lead to conflicts, breakdowns in communication, domestic violence, and isolation from loved ones.

Moreover, many substances are illegal to possess, use, or distribute. Substance abuse can lead to legal problems such as arrests, fines, imprisonment, and a criminal record, which can have long-term consequences on employment and other aspects of life.

Maintaining a substance abuse habit can also be expensive, leading individuals to financial strain, debt, and poverty. It can result in job loss, decreased productivity, and difficulty meeting financial obligations.

It can also impair cognitive function, memory, and decision-making abilities, which can negatively impact academic performance and job productivity. It can lead to absenteeism, decreased job performance, and unemployment.

It also impairs judgment, coordination, and reaction time, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries. This includes motor vehicle accidents, falls, burns, and other unintentional injuries.

Additionally, substance abuse places a significant burden on healthcare systems due to the increased demand for medical services, emergency care, addiction treatment, and rehabilitation programs.

In cases such as pregnancy, substance abuse can harm both the mother and the developing foetus, leading to complications such as miscarriage, stillbirth, low birth weight, premature birth, birth defects, and developmental delays in children.

Substance abuse contributes to various social problems, including crime, homelessness, child neglect, and family disruption. It places a strain on social services, law enforcement, healthcare, and other public resources, leading to increased costs for taxpayers.

Overall, substance abuse has far-reaching negative consequences that affect not only the individual but also their families, communities, and society as a whole.

Empowering Parents and Strategies to Prevent Teen Drug Abuse

Watch for signs:

Pay attention to changes in your child’s behaviour. Look for signs such as poor grades, abrupt changes in friends, abnormal eating or sleeping habits, and deteriorating relationships with family and others.

Talk about Drugs:

Evidence shows that a parent’s lessons and involvement reduce the risk of substance abuse habits, particularly when started at an early age.

Monitor the company they keep:

Keep an eye on the people your child spends time with. Set rules concerning playtime with friends and time spent online. Maintain moderate but consistent discipline and acknowledge good behaviour.

Be a friend to your child:

Teens who doubt themselves or feel disregarded by their parents are often the ones who seek drugs. Therefore, parents need to go beyond modelling good behaviour and create a positive environment for their children. Take time to get to know your child by spending time together, communicating, and creating shared experiences.

Parents can play a vital role in preventing drug abuse. They need to provide unconditional love, strengthen their child’s self-esteem, and foster a positive attitude toward seeking professional help.

Government and NGOs Should Unite Against Substance Abuse

Governmental and non-governmental organizations work together to tackle substance abuse by:

Making Laws and Policies: Governments create rules to prevent substance abuse, while NGOs push for effective laws and their implementation.

Prevention Programs: Both types of organizations run programs to educate people about the dangers of substance abuse, especially targeting young people and families.

Spreading Awareness: They organize campaigns through various channels to inform people about addiction signs and available help.

Providing Treatment: Governments fund treatment services, including counselling and rehabilitation. NGOs offer additional support like peer counselling and vocational training.

Research and Data: Governments conduct research on substance abuse trends, while NGOs may help collect data, especially in areas with fewer resources.

Partnerships: They collaborate with healthcare providers, schools, police, and communities to develop effective strategies.

Advocacy for Treatment Access: NGOs advocate for better access to affordable treatment services, pushing for healthcare reforms and increased funding.

Supporting Policy Implementation: NGOs assist in implementing substance abuse policies by training healthcare providers and community groups.

Together, they work to address substance abuse and improve the health and safety of individuals and communities.

Religious Scholars Should Take Lead in Combating Substance Abuse in Kashmir

Guiding the Way: Religious Scholars in Kashmir Combat Substance Abuse Through Faith and Action

Religious scholars in Kashmir, like in many other regions, play a significant role in addressing social issues such as substance abuse. Their influence stems from their position of authority and respect within the community, often allowing them to effectively convey messages and guidance to the population. Here are several ways in which religious scholars in Kashmir can contribute to curbing substance abuse.

Preaching and Education: Religious scholars can use their platform to educate people about the harmful effects of substance abuse, both from a religious and a health perspective. They can emphasize the importance of leading a virtuous life and avoiding behaviours that harm oneself and others.

Promotion of Islamic Values: Islamic teachings often emphasize moderation, self-discipline, and the importance of maintaining good health. Religious scholars can highlight these values and how substance abuse contradicts them, thereby discouraging such behaviour among their followers.

Counselling and Support: Religious scholars can provide counselling and support services to individuals struggling with substance abuse issues. They can offer spiritual guidance, encouragement, and a non-judgmental environment for those seeking help to overcome their addiction.

Community Outreach: Religious scholars can organize community outreach programs aimed at raising awareness about substance abuse and its consequences. They can collaborate with local organizations, healthcare providers, and government agencies to develop initiatives that address the root causes of substance abuse and provide support to affected individuals and families.

Advocacy and Policy Influence: Religious leaders can advocate for policies and initiatives aimed at preventing substance abuse and providing support for rehabilitation and recovery. They can use their influence to mobilize support within the community and engage with policymakers to enact effective measures.

Setting an Example: Religious scholars can lead by example by abstaining from substance abuse themselves and promoting healthy lifestyles within their own lives. Their behaviour can serve as a model for others to emulate, reinforcing the message that substance abuse is incompatible with religious teachings and values.

Overall, religious scholars in Kashmir have the potential to play a crucial role in curbing substance abuse by leveraging their moral authority, educational efforts, counselling services, community engagement, advocacy, and personal example to promote a drug-free society.

Conclusion

The battle against addiction is multifaceted, requiring a comprehensive approach that encompasses intervention, prevention, and collaborative strategies. From empowering parents to governmental and non-governmental organizations uniting against substance abuse, and even religious scholars taking a lead in combatting addiction, various stakeholders are actively engaged in addressing this pressing issue.

The negative impacts of substance abuse are far-reaching, affecting individuals, families, communities, and society as a whole. From physical and mental health issues to social, legal, and financial consequences, the toll is significant and demands urgent attention.

However, amidst these challenges, there is hope. Through early intervention, education, community outreach, and policy advocacy, progress is being made in the fight against addiction. By empowering parents to play a key role in prevention, supporting collaborative efforts between governments and NGOs, and leveraging the influence of religious leaders, we can collectively work towards creating a healthier, drug-free society.

Ultimately, it is through collective action and unwavering commitment that we can unveil a path towards recovery, healing, and resilience in the face of addiction’s relentless grip. By working together, we can strive towards a future where individuals are supported, communities are strengthened, and the devastating impacts of addiction are mitigated.

Views expressed in the article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS