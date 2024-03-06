SRINAGAR- In the realm of martial arts, young talents often emerge as beacons of inspiration, defying age barriers and showcasing their skills on a grand stage. One such prodigy is Ahmed Taha Masoody, a 5th grader from Srinagar, who recently achieved remarkable success at the 1st All India Pencak Silat Championship held at Nanded, Maharashtra from 17th to 19th February 2024. Taha’s exceptional prowess has earned him two gold medals in separate events, setting a new benchmark for young athletes in the country.

Participating in the Sub Junior age category, Taha faced stiff competition from more than 25 states and UTs. Approximately 800 players across India were participating in the tournament. He exhibited exceptional skill, determination and discipline, clinching two gold medals in two different events of the tournament. This outstanding performance not only reflects Taha’s natural talent but also his dedication to the sport.

Taha’s recent triumphs in Nanded have added to his already impressive collection of medals. With two more golds in his kitty, his total medal count now stands at an impressive 27, including 22 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals. This young martial artist has consistently proven his mettle, making his mark in various competitions and earning accolades for his exceptional achievements.

With his eyes set on even greater heights, Taha Masoody is gearing up to represent India at the upcoming World Pencak Silat Championship in Uzbekistan.

To prepare for the challenging competition, Taha is undergoing rigorous training under the guidance of experienced coaches. M. Iqbal, the CEO and DG of the Indian Pencak Silat Federation, and Chief Coach of India, Irfan Aziz, are overseeing Taha’s training regimen.

Ahmed Taha Masoody’s journey in the world of Pencak Silat martial arts is nothing short of inspirational. The 5th grader has showcased not only his skills but also his resilience and commitment to excellence. As he represents India in the upcoming World Championship, Taha carries the hopes and aspirations of his nation. We eagerly await the outcome of his endeavors, confident that this young talent will continue to shine on the global stage.

