Srinagar- With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srinagar scheduled for tomorrow, March 7, 2024, the anticipation among BJP workers is electric. Meanwhile, many Srinagar residents are eagerly poised, hopeful for potential development packages and initiatives from the PM. The visit holds promise for both political enthusiasm and the prospect of tangible progress for the region.

Preparations are underway and security measures have been heightened in the entire Kashmir valley especially in Srinagar, with major buildings and residential areas surrounding the Bakhshi Stadium sanitized by security forces. Makeshift bunkers have been set up, with personnel instructed to maintain vigilance in their respective areas.

Stringent verification processes will be implemented for rally attendees, with each participant’s details cross-checked through various channels. The administration, along with BJP leadership, is collaborating with the police to ensure proper verification and security measures.

The BJP Srinagar Party Headquarters at J53 Jawahar Nagar, leaders and workers are eagerly gearing up for the occasion.

The atmosphere at the headquarters is festive as BJP leaders and workers are enthusiastically working to ensure a seamless and successful visit by the Prime Minister.

Banners are being hung, decorations arranged, and logistical details meticulously planned to welcome the Prime Minister Modi.

The visit holds special significance as it underscores the growing influence and presence of the BJP in the region. Leaders and workers see the PM’s visit as an opportunity to demonstrate their unwavering support and commitment to the party’s ideals and vision.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold a political rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, expected to draw a large crowd of supporters. This rally will serve as a platform for the PM to address key political and developmental issues and interact with the people of Srinagar.

As the date of the visit approaches, anticipation continues to build among party members and residents alike.

With expectations running high, the people of Kashmir eagerly await Prime Minister Modi’s visit, hopeful for the announcement of development packages that could catalyze growth, infrastructure improvements, and economic opportunities in their region.

Meanwhile senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism capital to tourism capital of the country.

“Jammu and Kashmir was once infamous as the terrorism capital, but it is now known as the tourism capital due to the policies of Prime Minister Modi,” Chugh told reporters here.

The BJP leader was here to take stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s public rally at Bakshi Stadium here on Thursday.

Chugh said there is all round development in Jammu and Kashmir now.

“There is industrial growth and the youth are getting jobs, corruption has ended. The people want to see, meet and listen to the PM after he broke the shackles of Article 370. We have information that around 1.5 lakh to two lakh people will attend the rally at Bakshi Stadium,” he added.

Chugh said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, like the rest of the countrymen, have “tremendous love for the PM and have unshakeable trust in him”.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has taken a huge leap towards development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Chugh said that Kashmiris have high hopes on PM Modi’s able leadership and are eagerly waiting for his arrival on March 7.

“People of J&K are enthusiastic to participate in the mega rally which will be held on March 7. All arrangements have been done for the smooth conduct of the rally. As we received inputs from all districts of J&K, around 1.5 lac to 2 lac people are going to attend the rally,” Chugh added.

