On Sunday, the Union Council of Ministers in New Delhi, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered for their final meeting before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule. Confident in the ruling alliance’s success for a third consecutive term, the ministers discussed a 100-day action plan for the new government post-election. The Secretaries presented a vision document for “Viksit Bharat 2047” and a detailed five-year action plan. The vision highlighted key goals such as eradicating poverty, providing skills to every youth, and achieving 100% saturation of welfare schemes.

The Prime Minister has urged government officials not to consider the election period as a vacation, emphasizing the importance of continuing work on government projects and schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The belief in a successful electoral outcome is palpable, as the government prepares for the upcoming polls with an ambitious roadmap for the development of the country. As the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the Lok Sabha election schedule soon, political parties are gearing up for the campaign season. The BJP, exuding confidence, has already unveiled its first list of candidates for 195 seats across states and Union Territories. Prime Minister Modi, leading the charge, is set to embark on a whirlwind tour of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various development projects.

In contrast, INDIA, the opposition alliance, appears to be grappling with organizational challenges, failing to present a united front. With the BJP’s confident strides and a meticulously crafted developmental roadmap, the foregone conclusion seems to be the ruling alliance securing a third term in office. The opposition, on the other hand, is struggling to get its act together, potentially paving the way for the BJP’s continued dominance in Indian politics.

The opposition has very less time in hand to mount some challenge. True, the INDIA Alliance’s massive Saturday rally is reported to have attracted nearly a million citizens to the Gandhi Maidan.Some sections of media billed it as one of the largest public and political gatherings in the country in recent years. Be that as it may, one big rally in one state of the country does not show a nationwide support that the opposition needs to tame the rampaging saffron party. As things stand, there is apparently no political wave in favour of any opposition party or a leader. On the contrary, the BJP remains largely untouched by anti-incumbency, more so, the PM Modi, making it favourite to win a third term, as is evinced by the party’s existing confidence.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS