Srinagar- Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, night temperature plunged in Kashmir Valley with Gulmarg recording minus 12.0°C, equalling the lowest minimum temperature in seven years during the month of March for the world famous skiing resort.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against previous night’s minus 0.6°C. It was below normal by 4.2°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 1.0°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.0C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.9°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 12.0°C and minus 10.6°C on the previous night. The mercury equaled the previous lowest temperature (minus 12.0°C) in more than a decade during the month of March, recorded on 12th day in 2017 and it was below normal by 7.5°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 6.7°C and it was above normal by 5.6°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 6.7°C, Batote 1.0°C and Bhaderwah 0.1°C, he said.

The weatherman has predicted improvement in weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 10 after days of rain and snowfall.

“No significant weather activity is expected till March 10 with possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places during night of 6th March to 7th March F/N,” the MeT official said.

Regarding the outlook during subsequent 5 days, he said, fresh spells of rain and snow is expected during March 12-14.

