Srinagar- Amid forecast for moderate to heavy rain and snowfall, night temperature recorded a rise and barring Gulmarg, the mercury settled above sub-zero at all meteorological stations in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4.5°C against previous night’s 2.1°C. It was below normal by 3.0°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.4°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.3°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 2.3°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by minus 0.4°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.6°C and minus 5.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 2.6°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.3°C and it was above normal by 2.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 6.6°C, Batote 8.4°C and Bhaderwah 6.8°C, he said.

MeT has also issued an advisory cautioning about the disruption of surface and air transport in the valley.

It said widespread moderate to heavy rain/snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir till the afternoon of March 3 with its peak activity on March 2.

“The above system is most likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain/snow over Pirpanjal Range of Jammu division and middle & higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shupiyan-Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg and Kupwara-Sachna Pass),” read the advisory.

The weather activity may lead to disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu-Srinagar highway and other major roads of middle and higher reaches of J&K.

It urged the people in snow bound areas to avoid venturing into sloppy and Avalanche prone areas.

“Chances of landslides, mudslides & shooting stones most likely over the vulnerable areas,” it said, adding, “Farmers are advised to withhold all farm operations during 1st week of March.”

While ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29 and 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ ended on February 19, Kashmir is the middle 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which culminates on March 1.

