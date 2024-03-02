The three-day JK Agri-Med Science Congress, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) of Kashmir, concluded on Thursday with a fervent call for increased collaboration between medical and agricultural sciences.

SKUAST-K to establish ‘School of One Health Programme’ in India: VC SKUAST-K

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 150 medical experts, 700 attendees participate in mega Agri-Med Congress.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS