Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) Saturday rescheduled the annual examination dates for 8th standard.

JKSCERT said that the exams in the soft zones will commence from March-13 and will culminate on April-02.

Similarly, the JKSCERT said that the exams in hard zones for 8th standard will commence from March-26 and will culminate on April-10 respectively.

Earlier the exam was supposed to he held from March-05.

