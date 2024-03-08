Srinagar- Javid Hussain Baig, former MLA and nephew of ex-deputy chief minister Muzaffar Husssain Baig joined the National Conference on Friday.

Baig joined the party in presence of party vice president Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

JKNC Vice President @OmarAbdullah, accompanied by party functionaries, extended a warm welcome to Javaid Beigh, former MLA Baramulla, who officially joined JKNC today.



Despite the narrative constructed against us, the undeniable reality is that JKNC is steadily expanding. We… pic.twitter.com/6BokAuhaVQ — JKNC (@JKNC_) March 8, 2024

Baig, who was recently expelled from Apni Party, was a PDP legislator from Baramulla assembly segment in 2014.

After the abrogation of Article 370, he was expelled by PDP for meeting foreign envoys who were brought in by the Centre to Kashmir.

In 2020 district development council polls, he lost both seats in Baramulla assembly segment to Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS