Srinagar- On his visit to Srinagar on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met local entrepreneurs and craftsmen at an exhibition showcasing the local products of Jammu and Kashmir.

After his interaction with locals, the Prime Minister arrived at the Bakshi Stadium here to attend the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ program. He was felicitated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

A large number of people were seen congregating at the stadium.

Posters welcoming the Prime Minister dotted Srinagar ahead of his visit which comes close to the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Locals seemed enthusiastic about the PM’s visit.

Ex-BDC member, Aashfa Tabassum said, “…PM Modi has done good work. We hope that he will do good work for us too. He has provided us with schemes and houses for the poor. There are good schemes for women too…”

