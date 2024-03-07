General Manager, Northern Railway Shobhan Chaudhuri -File photo

New Delhi- Northern Railway on Thursday announced that it has set a new record in scrap sales.

Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway in a statement informed Northern Railway stands at No.1 in scrap sale amongst all Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railway by disposing off scrap worth Rs. 514.06 Crores in FY 2023-24 which is already more than the annual sale target of Rs. 500 Crores.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Northern Railway was also the first Zonal Railway to achieve the milestone sale of Rs. 100 Crores, 200 Crores, 300 Crores and 400 Crores in scrap sale in the current Financial Year,” reads the statement.

It further adds that the scrap disposal is an important activity. Besides generating revenue from scrap, it also helps to maintain the working premises neat and tidy. Availability of scrap like Rail pieces, Sleepers, Tie Bars etc. nearby Railway lines is a potential safety hazard.

“Northern Railway took the task of disposal of Abandoned Structures like staff quarters, cabins, sheds, water tanks etc in a mission mode. This helped not only in generating revenue but also resulted in valuable space being available for better use and avoiding possible misuse of old structures by miscreants,” the statement said adding “Their quick disposal has always been a priority area and monitored at the highest level. Scrap PSC sleepers which have accumulated in large quantity over Northern Railway are also being disposed of to release the valuable area for Railway activities besides generating revenue,”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS