Representational Photo

Srinagar- It has been exactly a year since Abdul Rashid, 55, hasn’t heard anyone jumping into river Jhelum from a cement bridge in Noorbagh area of Srinagar city.

Rashid, who resides on the banks of Jhelum had witnessed at least 50 suicide attempts from the cement bridge in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridge had turned into a ‘favorite spot’ for the people who intent to end their lives due to various reasons and was even named “suicide point”. The suicides were so frequent that the authorities had to fence the sides of the bridge to prevent suicides. The residents say it was taking a heavy toll on their mental health.

“But for more than a year, we didn’t see any suicide attempt from the bridge,” recalls Rashid, who sells fruits in Noorbagh, adding, “this is a positive development.”

There was a growing concern among the cross sections of the society over spike in suicide cases in the union territory. However, in year 2023, as the situation has improved, the graph of suicides is slowly coming down.

Data available with Kashmir Observer reveals that the suicide rates in the year 2023 has fallen drastically compared to year 2022 in which 497 suicide cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2023, over 150 cases of suicide were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, sources from the Jammu and Kashmir police told Kashmir Observer.

In two months of the ongoing year 2024, 5 cases of the suicide have been reported as of now.

“Life is precious” said Mushtaq Ahmad, another resident of Noorbagh. He echoed the views of Rashid that they no longer witness any suicide attempt near the bridge from last one year.

Various factors including financial instability, mental health issues, substance abuse, physical and emotional abuse, relationship problems, social isolation etc. can contribute to triggering suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

Financial insecurity can be a crushing burden, robbing individuals of their sense of security and hope for the future. “But we’ve witnessed a remarkable shift in recent years. We’ve seen a gradual improvement in livelihoods and economic prospects for many in our community,” Mohamad Yusuf, a resident of Srinagar said.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a complete turnaround in the past five years and is seen as a “tourism hotspot.”

Last year, a record 2.11 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir. The arrival of foreign tourists in the Union Territory (UT) has also increased manifold. Gurez and Lolab Valley were chosen as the most beautiful offbeat destinations of the country in the last two years.

“J&K is seen as a model in urban transformation, innovation, start-ups, agriculture and industrial development, and has created a niche (for itself) in tourism. The achievements of the youth, women and farmers of J-K are inspiring the country,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has been reiterating time and again.

Previously, the media often portrayed Kashmir through a lens of conflict and instability. However, recent efforts have focused on showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes etc. This shift in narrative is attracting increased tourist interest, opening doors for economic opportunities and fostering a more positive perception of the region.

A carpet weaver, wishing not to be named, has found his work taking a new turn over the last two years. The influx of tourists, drawn by Kashmir’s unparalleled beauty and revitalized infrastructure, meant a surge in demand for his intricate craft. “Orders are pouring in from all over the country. Financial stability means mental stability,” he said.

Kashmir has historically faced challenges in the education sector. However, recent years have seen positive developments with expanded educational opportunities.

Notably, the educational institutions in Kashmir valley witnessed over 200 working days in the year 2022, first time in three decades. Primary to higher educational institutions, the academic session witnessed the highest number of working days from March till November. It’s likely that the 2023 academic year also saw an increased number of working days compared to previous years.

“Increasing the number of school days can have some positive impacts on learning outcomes. A consistent schedule can provide a sense of stability and predictability for some students,” Asif Ahmad, a high school teacher said.

The emergence of coaching centers catering to various competitive exams like NEET, JEE, and UPSC is another positive development in Kashmir’s educational landscape. These institutes offer specialized guidance and support to students aiming for higher education or competitive careers.

Among all the other changes, the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 10 internet shutdowns in the year 2023, marking a substantial decrease compared to previous years.

According to data from the internet tracking website ‘Internet Shutdowns,’ the region witnessed 43 incidents of internet blockades in 2022. However, in 2023, the number has significantly decreased to 10.

Dr Qazi Haroon, a doctor with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), opines that the decline in suicide cases can be attributed to the improved socio-economic conditions in the valley. He said that the return to a state of normalcy in Kashmir has played a vital role in reducing stress levels among individuals.

“Unemployment, relationship issues, and drug abuse are some of the factors that can contribute to suicidal tendencies,” Dr Haroon said. “Addressing these issues has helped reduce instances of self-harm.”

Dr. Haroon also highlighted the previous taboo associated with mental health, which hindered people from seeking help. However, initiatives such as the government’s tele-counseling helpline and Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in all districts have provided individuals with an outlet to express their feelings without judgment.

“These efforts are aimed at addressing mental health issues across all age groups and ensuring that individuals receive the necessary support and treatment they require,” he said.

Notably, the UT administration has launched several mental health counseling centers to improve the mental well being of the people, which include ‘Sukoon’ and ‘Zindagi’. The centers are available round the clock for the people struggling with mental health issues.

It’s crucial to note that the decrease in suicides is a complex issue with various contributing factors, but many people expressed a sense of hope for the future due to an improved security situation. Tanweer Ahmad, a resident of south Kashmir, spoke positively about the changes, saying “Nightlife has returned to the valley, and I feel more optimistic about the future.”

“For whatever reasons, youngsters in Kashmir used to remain confined to their homes early, but now the situation has changed.”

Studies also suggest a correlation between normalcy and mental health. Research in psychology and public health has explored the relationship between stability, routine, and mental well-being. Stability in a nation creates an environment conducive to positive mental health outcomes by promoting security, social cohesion, and access to essential services.

Shabana, a psychology teacher opined that the region had experienced decades of conflict and instability, which took a toll on the mental well-being of its inhabitants. “The feelings of fear, anxiety, and stress that are often associated with living in conflict-affected areas have been reduced to a large extent,” she said, adding that the decreased incidents of violence and unrest are important factors for mental health.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that around 78 persons committed suicide in the UT from 2020 to 2022 due to unemployment. However, with increased initiatives, the unemployment rate in the region declined significantly to 4% from 5.2% in 2021-22, according to officials.

Mental health experts in the valley emphasize that the decline in suicide cases is closely tied to the reduction in unemployment rates. “It’s a good sign. Job creations are important to address mental health issues of youth,” said a psychiatrist, wishing not to be named.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS