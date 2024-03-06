File Photo Of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects and address a public meeting in Srinagar on Thursday during his first visit to Kashmir after his government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement, Modi will attend the “Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir” programme at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium and inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory.

With the Lok Sabha election around the corner and opposition parties seeking an announcement on Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister’s scheduled visit has acquired a keen political dimension in terms of what he might have to say on the issue.

The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The statement said Modi will launch nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the “Swadesh Darshan” and “PRASHAD” (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

He will launch the “Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll” and the “Chalo India Global Diaspora” campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.

The statement said Modi will distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly-recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs.

In a step that will provide a major boost to the agri-economy of the region under the “Holistic Agriculture Development Programme” (HADP) to be launched by the prime minister, the statement said it will cover the full spectrum of activities in three major domains of horticulture, agriculture and livestock husbandry.

The programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill-development training and about 2,000 farmers’ service centres will be established and robust value chains put in place for the welfare of the farming community.

The tourism projects to be launched by Modi are in line with his vision to improve the overall experience of tourists and pilgrims visiting prominent pilgrimage and tourism sites across the country by building world-class infrastructure and amenities at these sites.

Besides the Hazratbal shrine project, the initiatives include tourism facilities in the Northeast Circuit in Meghalaya, Spiritual Circuit in Bihar and Rajasthan, Rural and Tirthankar circuit in Bihar and some other projects in states such as Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister will also launch 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country.

He will also launch the first-ever countrywide initiative to identify the pulse of the nation on tourism in the form of “Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice 2024”, the statement said.

The “Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign” aims at inspiring the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism in India.

“The campaign is being launched based on the clarion call of the Prime Minister, wherein he requested Indian diaspora members to encourage at least five non-Indian friends to travel to India. With more than three crore overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural ambassadors,” the statement said.

