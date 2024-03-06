Representational Photo

Srinagar- A passerby was injured in an accidental fire discharge from the weapon of a security guard at Gandhi Nagar Jammu on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that in an accidental discharge of fire from the weapon of one Surjeet Singh, manning Jagdambey Jewelers in Gandhi Nagar, a passerby was hit in his arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The passerby has been hospitalized, where his overall condition is stable,” the official said.

A police official has in the meantime also confirmed about the incident, saying further that cognizance in the matter has been taken for due investigations.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Read Also No Content Available

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS