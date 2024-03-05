Union Minister Parshottam Rupala – KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Union Minister Parshottam Rupala has assured all possible support to upscale livestock production, establish a modern fish market and create more livelihood avenues for farmers and pastoralists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying along with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on Monday inaugurated a two-day technology exhibition-cum-seed mela at the SKUAST-Kashmir.

During the event, various works and programmes, including SKUAST-Kashmir’s commercial silage unit, the Krishi Radio and rural internship “Student rural exploration programme of J-K government”, were inaugurated, an official spokesman said.

Rupala commended the Union Territory’s administration for transforming the agriculture and allied sector of Jammu and Kashmir and promoting innovation-based agri startups, he said.

The Union minister also announced an aqua park for Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured all possible support in upscaling livestock production, establishment of a modern fish market and creating more livelihood avenues for local farmers and pastoralists in the Union Territory, according to the spokesman.

Sinha expressed gratitude to the Union minister and the central government for their support and cooperation in development of agriculture and allied sectors in the Union Territory.

He also appreciated the vital role of SKUAST-Kashmir in driving reforms in the agriculture sector and unlocking the potential of Jammu and Kashmir.

With the theme “From Green and White Revolution to Blue Revolution: Cold Water Fisheries a Game Changer in J-K”, this year’s mela heralds a new era of agricultural transformation, in which the bounty of water bodies enriches the lives of all, Sinha said.

In the unique context of Jammu and Kashmir, agriculture, including livestock, and the fisheries sectors hold even greater significance, the Lt Governor said.

“Together, they contribute a staggering 51 per cent to our state gross domestic product (SGDP), underscoring their pivotal role in our economic prosperity. With its diverse climate, fertile lands, and abundant water resources, our region is ideally suited for agricultural development, particularly in livestock rearing and fisheries activities,” Sinha said.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to harness the potential of agriculture and allied sector to create a brighter tomorrow for generations to come.

“We are making dedicated efforts to extend the benefits of insurance scheme to livestock sector. Effective implementation of PM Fasal Bima Yojana and saturation of Kisan Credit Card is being ensured. By June this year, tap water connectivity will reach every household in J-K,” Sinha said.

