BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug in Srinagar | KO File Photo

Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism capital to tourism capital of the country, senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said.

“Jammu and Kashmir was once infamous as the terrorism capital, but it is now known as the tourism capital due to the policies of Prime Minister Modi,” Chugh told reporters here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader was here to take stock of the preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s public rally at Bakshi Stadium here on Thursday.

Chugh said there is all round development in Jammu and Kashmir now.

“There is industrial growth and the youth are getting jobs, corruption has ended. The people want to see, meet and listen to the PM after he broke the shackles of Article 370. We have information that around 1.5 lakh to two lakh people will attend the rally at Bakshi Stadium,” he added.

Chugh said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, like the rest of the countrymen, have “tremendous love for the PM and have unshakeable trust in him”.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has taken a huge leap towards development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Meanwhile, a three-tier security blanket has been thrown around the Bakshi Stadium for Prime Minister Modi’s public rally as the deployment of security personnel has been increased on the ground while technology is being used to maintain a hawk eye vigil.

The security forces have intensified the checking of vehicles entering the city while setting up barricades to regulate the flow of vehicles passing through the venue for Modi’s rally, the officials said.

The police and paramilitary forces are conducting random checking of vehicles at dozens of places in the city and elsewhere.

Special checking points have been set up at various places in the city including entry and exit points as a precautionary measure, they said.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir in as many months. Modi had visited Jammu region last month to inaugurate several development projects. He also addressed a public rally in the city of temples.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS