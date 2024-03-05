J&K High Court | File Photo

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked concerned authorities to provide their “perspectives” regarding various issues including flow of sewage into the Dal Lake and removal of unauthorized construction in and around the world famous water body, the flagship of Kashmir’s tourism.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal noted that by virtue of order on September 24, 2021, Court identified certain specific issues that require attention, namely: cleanliness of dal; flow of sewage and liquid waste in the dal; solid waste management in and around the lake; the responsibility of the tourism department qua the development of tourist and recreational sports maintenance and creation of public facilities; management of the problems concerning houseboats; stoppage and removal of unauthorized construction and all encroachments in and around the lake area and responsibilities of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as also that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“While acknowledging the significance of all the identified issues, this Court deems it more appropriate to prioritize the following aspects: i. Flow of sewage/liquid waste in the Dal, ii. Solid Waste Management in and around Dal Lake iii. Stoppage and removal of unauthorized construction and all encroachments in and around the lake area and responsibilities of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as also that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC),” the court said, and accordingly asked the concerned authorities to provide their perspectives on how to address these issues “to facilitate the Court in passing appropriate orders.”

Also considering the importance and significance of the issues involved in this PIL, the court said that it is of the view that the petition should be scheduled for hearing at least once a week.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW

CLICK FOR DETAILS