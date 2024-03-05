Rajouri/Jammu- A Cheetah helicopter of the Army briefly landed in an agriculture field in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday.

While some reports said the chopper made an emergency landing due to a technical snag, Army officials denied it.

The chopper, with two pilots on board, landed in Dewak Hathal village of Sunderbani sub-division.

Videos of the chopper landing in the field went viral on social media. The videos showed one of the pilots walking in the field before returning to the chopper.

The chopper took off after a brief halt.

